Red Table Talk is back! People reports that the Emmy-winning series will return with a new episode on Wednesday, September 7. Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Willow Smith will speak with Jennette McCurdy. Former child star McCurdy recently released a memoir called I'm Glad My Mom Died.

Red Table Talk will make its return on Facebook Watch September 7 at 12 PM EST. New episodes will debut each week.