General Hospital's Laura Wright (Carly) and Cameron Mathison (Drew) got up early to pop up on Good Morning America August 31. The actors talked about GH's impending 60th anniversary, which will take place on April 1, 2023, and working together.

Wright said of starring on GH for 17 years:

I love every second of it, and it's an honor. And we're kicking off, at Graceland in October, our first big celebration of the 60 years, so the cast is going to be there and we're super-excited.

She added of working with Mathison:

We always say we're the same person, like, our work ethic is very similar 'cause we started here in New York City.

While Mathison is a relative newbie to Port Charles, he, of course, starred on ABC Daytime's All My Children for years. And Wright even helped his wife, Vanessa, prep for a guest role on GH. Mathison recalled laughingly to Wright:

I took off, you know what I mean? I got out of there because it was a little stressful, but you did a great job.

Peep the full interview below.