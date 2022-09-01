General Hospital's Tristan Rogers Discusses Emma Samms' Return
Tristan Rogers (Robert, General Hospital) sat down with Soap Hub recently. The actor discussed the pending return of Emma Samms as Holly and Robert's enduring bond with Anna (Finola Hughes).
Rogers said of Samms' comeback:
This rumor has been floating around forever. I didn’t fully believe it until it was confirmed to me.
He doesn't yet know how Holly will come back to the canvas, saying:
Yeah. I have no idea what the storyline is going to be. I haven’t asked. I’m happier that way. I am kind of wondering where it’s going to go. The concept [of Robert and Holly] is an unresolved relationship. I don’t know how it’s going to work.
How has Robert's relationship with another of his ex-wives, Anna, evolved over the years? Rogers dished:
They don’t need a romance. Whenever I do public appearances, and people ask about Robert and Anna getting married. They don’t need to. Will marriage make their relationship any better than it is now? No. They’re just right the way they are now. What happens to married couples in daytime? They get un-married. Now, Robert is always interfering in her romantic life. He twists the knife. She hates it, but in a way, she goes along with it. Whenever there’s an issue, and something has to be done, she goes back to him.