Tristan Rogers (Robert, General Hospital) sat down with Soap Hub recently. The actor discussed the pending return of Emma Samms as Holly and Robert's enduring bond with Anna (Finola Hughes).

Rogers said of Samms' comeback:

This rumor has been floating around forever. I didn’t fully believe it until it was confirmed to me.

He doesn't yet know how Holly will come back to the canvas, saying:

Yeah. I have no idea what the storyline is going to be. I haven’t asked. I’m happier that way. I am kind of wondering where it’s going to go. The concept [of Robert and Holly] is an unresolved relationship. I don’t know how it’s going to work.

How has Robert's relationship with another of his ex-wives, Anna, evolved over the years? Rogers dished: