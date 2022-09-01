Skip to main content

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to Guest on The View Season 26 Premiere

The View will welcome a slew of A-listers as it kicks off Season 26. Entertainment Weekly unveiled the two famous faces who will be popping up next week.

Joining the panel on the season premiere will be former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea. The mother-child duo have launched a docuseries called Gutsy, an eight-part program that highlights prominent female leaders and activists. Gutsy launches on AppleTV+ on September 9.

The View Season 26 premieres Tuesday, September 6 at 11 AM EST. The panel will include Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines.

