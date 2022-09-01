Ever wanted to see what really goes on at Forrester Creations? Then you are in luck! On September 2, Casey Kasprzyk will take fans behind the scenes on Bold Live.

This episode of the YouTube series will see the host and The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer embark on a virtual live tour of the studio lot at Television City. Kasprzyk will show off some outdoor filming locations, including the Forrester Creations bridge and the FC loading dock, and shed light on production processes, including how the jail that briefly housed Liam (Scott Clifton) was built.

Watch the new ep of Bold Live here at 7 PM EST on September 2.