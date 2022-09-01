Y&R's Joshua Morrow: "The Writers Seem to Have Some Interesting Stuff Pending"

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is a busy man these days. Not only did he accidentally cause his ex-brother-in-law Ashland Locke's (Robert Newman) death, but he's also back in the corporate world he once swore off. Morrow spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Nick's money moves and personal progression.

He said:

I absolutely love that he’s really involved in the family business again with all the intrigue, trials and fighting that come with it. Those are all fun to play to me. Nick is part of the Newman fabric and I just like being in the mix. And I absolutely love working with Amelia [Heinle, Victoria], Mel [Thomas Scott, Nikki] and Eric [Braeden, Victor] every day. As an actor, I was sort of feeling a little lost because I didn’t really know what Nick did anymore. Not every character has to have a cut-and-dry thing to do, but once I was previously removed from any of the corporate dynamics, you’re sort of on the outside looking in. So, it’s been invigorating, to say the least, to be back in the thick of things.

Meanwhile, Nick appears to be forming a bond of sorts with Sally (Courtney Hope). Morrow dished:

Nick is intrigued by Sally and it’s in his nature to give people second chances. He’s willing to allow people to kind of find their own path because that’s all he ever wanted from his dad. He sees that Sally has a drive and ambition that really suits what is the mission statement for Newman Media. He’s really gone to bat for her by fighting Victoria and his father over and over because he wants to see what Sally can do. Nick sees that Sally’s a fighter who’s not afraid to speak her mind, and he respects that.

Asked what's coming for the Newman heir, Morrow teased: