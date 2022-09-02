Daytime Confidential Podcast #1059: Noted Industry Deaths and Summer Storylines

DC

On episode #1059 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dive into the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

They also look back on the legacies of former One Life to Live writer Michael Malone and soap journalist Nelson Branco. Both men passed away in August.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

On this week’s Geek Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Mo Walker and Dan Pearce reunite for the Best and Worst of 2021-2022 TV Season, Part 1.

With all your favorite TV categories:

Breakout star or character:

Every Hero Needs a Sidekick (Best Sidekick):

Biggest Frak Up:

Most angsty or annoying character):

Kick dat ass! (Best Fight Scene):

Um, what just happened?:

That’s Cold, Captain Cold! (Cutthroat Character Of the Season):

Best Character of the Season:

Best Villain of Season:

Best Series and/or Season Finale:

All this and much more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

