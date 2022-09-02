Skip to main content

The Jennifer Hudson Show's First Episode to Feature Simon Cowell

Jennifer Hudson, Simon Cowell

It looks like daytime dreams can come true! After Jennifer Hudson expressed the desire to have Simon Cowell on The Jennifer Hudson Show, People has confirmed that the ex-American Idol judge will indeed be Hudson's first talk-show guest.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Reveals Simon Cowell as Dream Talk Show Guest

Hudson and Cowell will sit down for their first in-depth chat in nearly two decades, when the eventual EGOT winner finished seventh on American Idol Season 3. And because the chatfest premieres on the host's birthday, the debut episode will feature more exciting surprises.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres September 12. Find out how you can watch it here.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jennifer Hudson, Simon Cowell
Talk Shows

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Simon Cowell as Dream Talk Show Guest

By Carly SilverComment
Jennifer Hudson
Talk Shows

Jennifer Hudson on Fellow Talk Show Hosts: "We’re All Supporting Each Other"

By Carly SilverComment
Jennifer Hudson
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Jennifer Hudson Show Releases First Promo (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverComment
Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show
Talk Shows

The Jennifer Hudson Show to Debut on Host's Birthday

By Carly SilverComment