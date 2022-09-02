The Jennifer Hudson Show's First Episode to Feature Simon Cowell

YouTube

It looks like daytime dreams can come true! After Jennifer Hudson expressed the desire to have Simon Cowell on The Jennifer Hudson Show, People has confirmed that the ex-American Idol judge will indeed be Hudson's first talk-show guest.

Hudson and Cowell will sit down for their first in-depth chat in nearly two decades, when the eventual EGOT winner finished seventh on American Idol Season 3. And because the chatfest premieres on the host's birthday, the debut episode will feature more exciting surprises.

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres September 12. Find out how you can watch it here.