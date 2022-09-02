Skip to main content

Y&R Head Writer Teases Sharon Storyline: "I'm Not Talking About Pouring Coffee"

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless' Sharon Collins Rosales (Sharon Case) is getting involved in some family conflict this fall. Head writer/co-EP Josh Griffith previewed what's coming for Sharon in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

The therapist is going to be supporting her daughter Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and daughter-in-law Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Griffith said:

Mariah and Tessa are going to encounter all of the common obstacles that couples face when they're trying to adopt.

Fans can expect Sharon to do more than just give them advice at Crimson Lights, too. Griffith teased:

Sharon will be very involved in this storyline that will lead into another storyline, where all of her training will be called upon—and I'm not talking about pouring coffee.

