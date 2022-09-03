The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 5-9, 2022

Scott Clifton

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Liam (Scott Clifton) is distressed that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are meeting more often.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is less than thrilled with Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) get a little closer.

Katie (Heather Tom) supports Hope in the fight for Douglas (Django Ferri).

Taylor and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) force Ridge to make a choice.

Brooke, Katie, and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) make a pact.

Sheila gets assertive in her effort to get close to Hayes and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues to rally for her parents to reunite.

Liam goes IN on Thomas.

Deacon brings Sheila’s machinations to a halt.

The battle for Douglas continues.

Down the Road:

-Sheila’s presence keeps Steffy and Finn in danger.

-Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) life goes all kinds of haywire.

-Bill (Don Diamont) ramps up his support of Liam and Hope in the battle for Douglas.

-Donna and Eric (John McCook) get down to the business of being a couple.

-Zende (Delon de Metz) does all kinds of designing for Forrester Creations.

-Ridge finally decides with whom he wants to be romantically linked.

-Sheila continues to cause Deacon all kinds of stress.

