Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of September 5-9, 2022

Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Salem sees good times and bad times, and when the going gets tough, family comes through. Justin (Wally Kurth) and Will (Chandler Massey) hope for the best while waiting for Sonny (Zach Tinker) to return to them.

Jennifer's (Cady McClain) unspeakable loss brings her back to a dark place. If anyone understands how addiction works, it's Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), and she'll be there to help Jennifer every step of the way.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander's (Paul Telfer) reunion is brought to fruition with a wedding, while Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) make a life-changing decision.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) get all Marlena and John...with strawberries and cream.

