Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Salem Families Pull Together When Times Get Tough

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of September 5-9, 2022
Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn

Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Salem sees good times and bad times, and when the going gets tough, family comes through. Justin (Wally Kurth) and Will (Chandler Massey) hope for the best while waiting for Sonny (Zach Tinker) to return to them.

Jennifer's (Cady McClain) unspeakable loss brings her back to a dark place. If anyone understands how addiction works, it's Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), and she'll be there to help Jennifer every step of the way.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Kate, Marlena, and Kayla Are in Peril!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander's (Paul Telfer) reunion is brought to fruition with a wedding, while Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) make a life-changing decision.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) get all Marlena and John...with strawberries and cream.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jake DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: As Jake and Ava Heat Up, Gabi Turns Her Attention to Li Shin

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Sami Brady, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Samantha Gene Returns Just as Belle and EJ Catch Fire

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Leo Pushes Craig to Challenge Kayla For Chief of Staff

By Joshua BaldwinComment
days_spoilers_8_26_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Chad Makes Another Very Bloody Discovery

By Joshua BaldwinComment