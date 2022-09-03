Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 5-9, 2022

Cady McClain

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Li (Remington Hoffman) goes IN on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) goes IN on Gabi (Camila Banus) about Ava (Tamara Braun).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) struggles to prove his innocence.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) is back on the dolls.

Will (Chandler Massey) returns to support Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) thinks she’s helping Jennifer Rose with her pill popping.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Ava continue to be all Johnny and Ava.

Li gets aggressive.

Victor (John Aniston) pushes Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to get close to Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Ava has a stunning encounter in the DiMera crypt.

Maggie finally marries Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Leo dons a disguise to visit Sonny in the hospital.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is cleared of all charges.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) begin to question Kristen’s behavior.

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) continue to be impacted from their abduction.

Sonny covers for Leo.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena get all John and Marlena.

Stephanie and Paulina (Jackée Harry) become acquainted.

Li proposes marriage to Gabi.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) and Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) have a sit down.

Rafe (Galen Gering) dreams a little nightmare about Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Kristen demands that Dr. Rolf awaken Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Chad Makes Another Very Bloody Discovery

Down the Road:

-The events of the night of Abigail’s murder will be revealed.

-Stephanie is annoyed by and slightly attracted to Alex.

-Stephanie and Chad’s (Billy Flynn) bond grows.

-Gabi is reunited with Stefan, but all is not coming up roses.

-Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Clyde (James Read) get engaged, much to Chloe’s chagrin.

-Orpheus wants to make John, Roman (Josh Taylor), and Steve (Stephen Nichols) suffer the way he suffered.

-Paulina runs for governor!

-Johnny and Ava’s relationship is a thorn in EJ’s side.

-Eric and Jada (Elia Cantu) continue to grow closer much to Nicole’s chagrin.

-Gwen learns about Jennifer Rose’s addiction.

-Kristen and Brady battle for custody of Rachel.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!