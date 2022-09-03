General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 5-9, 2022

Tabiyana Ali

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Folks gather to celebrate Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) acquittal.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) has no clue he gave Jordan (Tanisha Harper) a clue.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) can’t catch a break.

Dex (Evan Hofer) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) see each other in a different light.

Portia (Brook Kerr) has a chat with Ava (Maura West).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) puts his feelings for Trina in writing.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) confronts a blast from the past.

Trina and Ava get all Trina and Ava.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have a little chat about their romantic interests.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) take things to a different level.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) have a sit down.

Taggert (Réal Andrews) turns Sonny (Maurice Benard) down.

Trina chats up Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) about Spencer.

Cameron (William Lipton) has surprises in store for Josslyn.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) do battle.

Trina brutally rebuffs Spencer.

Sam and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) do it up right.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) has a thought.

Sonny and Victor do battle.

Ned (Wally Kurth) thinks Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) should rethink Chase (Josh Swickard).

Stella (Vernee Watson) gives folks a shock.

Down the Road:

-Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna continue to work together with Lucy to find Charlotte (Amelie McClain), and take Victor down.

-Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) continues to have memories from her childhood, and is a danger to those around her.

-Laura (Genie Francis) returns to Port Charles.

-Dex comes between Josslyn and Cameron.

-Holly (Emma Samms) returns to Port Charles.

-Trina continues to battle her feelings for Spencer.

-Spencer heads to Pentonville.

-Felicia urges Mac (John J. York) to investigate his possible connection to Cody (Josh Kelly).

-Sam is troubled by Dante’s connection to Cody.

-Nina grows suspicious of those Sonny has close to him.

-Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) secret draws her closer to TJ.

-Michael’s (Chad Duell) plot to take Sonny down goes all kinds of sideways.

-Brook Lynn’s need to out Linc (Dan Buron) has consequences for Chase.

-Terry (Cassandra James) and Yuri (Cyrus Hobbi) grow closer.

-Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) bond over violent crime.

-Selina’s (Lydia Look) presence looms large in Port Charles.

-Georgie (Lily Fisher) has her eyes on Austin (Roger Howarth).

-Many Port Charles residents grow interested in Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) dating app.

-Jordan does some digging into Trina’s origins.

-Curtis (Donnell Turner) gets genetic testing.

-Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Alexis are at odds.

-Sasha must choose between incarceration and appointing Brando (Johnny Wactor) as her guardian.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!