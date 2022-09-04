Ratings, Rants, and Raves: Days of Our Lives Gains in Total Viewers, Ties for Number One in Key Demo

Soap Opera Network has posted the soap opera ratings for the week of August 22-26, 2022. The ratings news is pretty dismal across the board. The only daytime drama to demonstrate any gains for the week was Days of Our Lives. Let’s get into it…

DAYS (1.648 million/1.1) was the only daytime drama to post gains in total viewers. The NBC drama (moving to Peacock on September 12) gained 23,000 total viewers for the week, but was down 74,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021.

In addition, DAYS gained in the key demo of Women 18-49, which put them in a four-way tie for first place with the other three daytime dramas. In addition, DAYS held steady among Women 25-54, which tied them with General Hospital.

For the week, DAYS featured stories focused on Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) spilling their stories about the night of Abigail’s murder, and Eric (Greg Vaughan) hitting the sheets with Jada (Elia Cantu), despite dreaming of Nicole (Arianne Zucker). DAYS currently sits 362,000 total viewers behind GH.

The Bold and the Beautiful (2.888 million/1.9) dropped 96,000 total viewers for the week and was down a gasp-worthy 255,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. B&B held steady amongst Women 18-49, but dropped a bit with Women 25-54.

In both key demos, the CBS daytime drama tied for number one. For the week, B&B featured stories focused on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) going to war over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) donning a disguise and seducing Deacon (Sean Kanan). B&B currently sits 288,000 total viewers behind The Young and the Restless.

GH (2.010 million/1.4) dropped a gasp-worthy 157,000 total viewers for the week and was down a less concerning 92,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. GH was down in both key demos, but still managed to tie the other three daytime dramas for #1 amongst women 18-49.

For the week, GH featured stories focused on Jordan (Tanisha Harper) warning Portia (Brook Kerr) not to keep secrets from Curtis (Donnell Turner), and Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) trying to make amends. GH currently sits 782,000 total viewers behind B&B.

Y&R (3.270 million/2.1) brings up the rear in our ratings coverage this week as it lost the most total viewers of the four daytime dramas. The number one daytime drama dropped an anxiety-producing 190,000 total viewers for the week and a scream-producing 422,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021.

Y&R dropped viewers in both key demos, but still managed to tie for number one in both. For the week, the CBS daytime drama featured stories focused on Adam (Mark Grossman) and his never-ending plot to bring Victor (Eric Braeden) down, and Chance’s (Conner Floyd) struggle to come to terms with bending his ethical boundaries.

What do you think? Do these ratings reflect what you saw on your screen? Sound off in the comments!