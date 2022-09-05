Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Fun and Games

General Hospital Promo for the week of September 5-9, 2022
GH Lucy and Sasha

This week on General Hospital it's all fun and games in Port Charles until someone gets hurt.  

At the Savoy, Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells Portia (Brook Kerr), Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) they all deserve some happiness.

By the Metro Court pool, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) she is playing with fire as Chase (Josh Swickard) looks on.

At a restaurant, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) flips out on Lucy (Lynn Herring). 

Watch the promo below!

