Broadcasting + Cable Previews Incoming Syndicated Talkers

YouTube

In the coming weeks, three familiar faces will be debuting nationally-syndicated talk shows. On September 12, Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd will premiere The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, respectively; a week later, on September 19, Karamo Brown will bring out Karamo. Broadcasting + Cable previewed the trio of incoming shows.kelly clarkson

Each chatfest will have experienced production teams behind them. Warner Bros.'The Jennifer Hudson Show inherits The Ellen DeGeneres Show's team, Debmar-Mercury's Sherri inherits The Wendy Williams Show's team, and NBCUniversal's Karamo inherits Maury's team. And these are big shoes to fill; in select markets, Jennifer Hudson will air ahead of The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by Hudson's fellow American Idol grad. Jennifer Hudson EP/showrunner Andy Palent dished:

What’s missing in the daytime landscape is the sense of joy. When you think about Jennifer Hudson, you think joy and how you can bring that joy to the daytime audience.

On Fox stations, however, which include some of America's largest markets, Jennifer Hudson is likely to run concurrently with Sherri, taking on numerous slots once occupied by Nick Cannon. Sherri will likely do the same for ex-Wendy slots.

Ira Bernstein, co-president of Debmar-Mercury (producer/distributor for both Wendy and Sherri), stated:

The Sherri clearances are deeper than Wendy’s and Sherri is on better stations in many markets. I’d say we have at least the same lineup and maybe 20% of those are in better time periods.

Karamo will occupy a different lane to Sherri and Jennifer Hudson. Similar to past hits like Maury, it will focus on conflict, but it will put an emphasis on empathy. Karamo EP Kerry Shannon shared: