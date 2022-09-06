Peacock-Bound The Bay Celebrates 100 Episodes

Big news for The Bay! The serial drama is headed to a new platform: the streaming service Peacock, per Deadline.

Production is currently underway on 20 new episodes of The Bay. Set to debut later this year, this batch will include the series' milestone 100th episode. Cast and crew will celebrate the momentous occasion Tuesday in Sun Valley, California.

Which stars will be headlining the upcoming episodes, which were filmed in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles? Plenty of Daytime Emmy winners will make their comebacks. Kristos Andrews and Karrueche Tran will reunite as Pete and Vivian Garrett; Andrews will also play Pete's twin brother Adam Kenway. Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, Days of Our Lives) returns as Sara Garrett, Tristan Rogers (Robert, General Hospital) slips back into the role of Commissioner Lex Martin, Eric Nelsen (ex-A.J., All My Children) will resume playing Daniel Garrett, and Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS) becomes Caleb McKinnon once again.

Returning The Bay series regulars include: Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney, GH); Brandon Beemer (Shawn-Douglas, DAYS); A Martinez (ex-Cruz, Santa Barbara); Jackie Zeman (Bobbie, GH); Matthew Ashford (Jack, DAYS); Najee De-Tiege; and Celeste Fianna. Further series regulars on the upcoming season of The Bay will be Carlo Mendez and Kiara Liz Ortega.

Special guest stars will be: Maxwell Caulfield (ex-Miles, Dynasty); Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Cass, Another World); Joe Lando (ex-Jake, One Life to Live); John Aprea (ex-Lucas, AW); and Bruce Davison (ex-Wilhelm, GH). Guest stars will include: McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, Passions); Mariann Aalda (ex-Didi, The Edge of Night); Réal Andrews (Taggert, GH); Latina Grammy-winning musician Draco Rosa; Alexia Robinson (ex-Alex, The Young and the Restless); Ciara Hanna; Precious V. Mayes; Breana Raquel; Txunamy Ortiz; Dante Aleksander; Chiara d'Ambrosio (ex-Summer, Y&R); and Bianca d'Ambrosio (ex-Summer, Y&R);