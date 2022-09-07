Steven Bergman Photography

It's another role on a hit TV show for One Life to Live alum Sherri Saum (ex-Keri). The Fosters and Locke and Key star will recur on Season 2 of CSI: Vegas; her character will work with Catherine (played by Ryan's Hope grad Marg Helgenberger). Elsewhere, All My Children grad Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) returns for Season 2 of his Mighty Ducks Disney+ hit.

All My Children

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) reprises his starring role in Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, releasing September 28 on Disney+; peep the trailer below

Another World

Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) will headline the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish

As The World Turns

Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy) will star in the rom-com Upgraded as auction house exec Claire

Days of Our Lives

Greg Vaughan (Eric) stars in the short film 13

(Eric) stars in the short film 13 Mike C. Manning (ex-Charlie) stars in/EPs the dramatic film The Way Out, opening the Burbank Film Festival, where it's running from September 8-11

General Hospital

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory) shared on Twitter that he will appear on the upcoming season of NBC's Chicago P.D.

(Rory) shared on Twitter that he will appear on the upcoming season of NBC's Chicago P.D. Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina) has boarded the AppleTV+ limited series The Big Cigar in the recurring role of Roz Torrance

(ex-Kristina) has boarded the AppleTV+ limited series The Big Cigar in the recurring role of Roz Torrance Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel spinoff series 1923; the identity of the character he'll play in a recurring role has not yet been revealed

One Life to Live

Joe Lando (ex-Jake) will reunite with former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Jane Seymour in the Lifetime holiday film A Christmas Spark, EP-ed by Toni Braxton; he will play small-town bachelor Hank

(ex-Jake) will reunite with former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star in the Lifetime holiday film A Christmas Spark, EP-ed by he will play small-town bachelor Hank Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will host and EP a Wheelhouse DNA podcast tentatively called The Fall Guys, about movie stunt performers

(ex-Billy) will host and EP a Wheelhouse DNA podcast tentatively called The Fall Guys, about movie stunt performers Garret Dillahunt (ex-Charlemagne) has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's movie A Million Miles Away, based on the true story of the first migrant farm worker to go to space

(ex-Charlemagne) has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's movie A Million Miles Away, based on the true story of the first migrant farm worker to go to space Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) will recur on CBS' CSI: Vegas as Jodi, an Eclipse Casino board member who helps solve Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) solve a case; Season 2 premieres on September 29 at 10 PM EST

The Young and the Restless