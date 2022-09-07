Booked and Busy: One Life to Live's Sherri Saum Joins CSI: Vegas Season 2
It's another role on a hit TV show for One Life to Live alum Sherri Saum (ex-Keri). The Fosters and Locke and Key star will recur on Season 2 of CSI: Vegas; her character will work with Catherine (played by Ryan's Hope grad Marg Helgenberger). Elsewhere, All My Children grad Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) returns for Season 2 of his Mighty Ducks Disney+ hit.
All My Children
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) reprises his starring role in Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, releasing September 28 on Disney+; peep the trailer below
Another World
- Lindsay Lohan (ex-Alli) will headline the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish
As The World Turns
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
- Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy) will star in the rom-com Upgraded as auction house exec Claire
Days of Our Lives
- Greg Vaughan (Eric) stars in the short film 13
- Mike C. Manning (ex-Charlie) stars in/EPs the dramatic film The Way Out, opening the Burbank Film Festival, where it's running from September 8-11
General Hospital
- Michael Blake Kruse (Rory) shared on Twitter that he will appear on the upcoming season of NBC's Chicago P.D.
- Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina) has boarded the AppleTV+ limited series The Big Cigar in the recurring role of Roz Torrance
- Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel spinoff series 1923; the identity of the character he'll play in a recurring role has not yet been revealed
One Life to Live
- Joe Lando (ex-Jake) will reunite with former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Jane Seymour in the Lifetime holiday film A Christmas Spark, EP-ed by Toni Braxton; he will play small-town bachelor Hank
- Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will host and EP a Wheelhouse DNA podcast tentatively called The Fall Guys, about movie stunt performers
- Garret Dillahunt (ex-Charlemagne) has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's movie A Million Miles Away, based on the true story of the first migrant farm worker to go to space
- Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) will recur on CBS' CSI: Vegas as Jodi, an Eclipse Casino board member who helps solve Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) solve a case; Season 2 premieres on September 29 at 10 PM EST
The Young and the Restless
- Hunter King (ex-Summer) will star in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, playing a woman named Nikki who is forced to reunite with her fraternal twin when they inherit a detective agency and solve crimes; the film will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on October 2 at 9 PM EST
- Michael Damian (ex-Danny) will co-write/produce the upcoming Netflix rom-com Irish Wish, starring Lindsay Lohan and directed by his wife Janeen