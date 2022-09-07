AFF/Steven Bergman

Days of Our Lives' leading lady, Deidre Hall (Marlena), is sharing her excitement at the show moving to Peacock. She opened up to The TV Watercooler about DAYS' evolution, its jump to the streaming service, and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2), which premiered September 4 on the W Network in Canada.

Hall is thrilled with the show's younger set, dishing:

Daytime is famous for gorgeous people. Abigail Klein who plays Stephanie [who has since crossed over to the main show], and a young man named Remington Hoffman who plays Li Shin, are two of the most beautiful human beings that ever stepped on a sound stage! I was literally walking down the hall and they were separately walking the other way. I stopped in my tracks and asked, ‘Who is that?’ Oh my gosh! So, you’ve got more and more gorgeous, gorgeous people [on this show].

Her experience working in streaming has been different than working in network TV. She said:

Years ago, when you were just a pup, there used to be notes from the network and somebody would be watching and say, ‘Oh, you better button up or you better watch the way you say that!’ But with my experience with streaming, we don’t have any engagement with notes like that!

The daytime legend shared: