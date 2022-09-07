Sean Kanan and Melody Thomas Scott Preview Y&R and B&B Crossover

The Young and the Restless will kick off celebrations for its 50th anniversary on September 30, and the festivities will last all seasons. Now, TV Insider is sharing the exclusive scoop on the planned crossover between Y&R and sister show The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will return to Genoa City, where he will meet up with ex-wife Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Nikki will then head to Los Angeles. Of course, Deacon helped fake Diane Jenkins' (Susan Walters) death, framing Nikki for the architect's murder in the process, so there's plenty of unfinished business between the two.

Deacon has been trying to turn over a new leaf, but could be Nikki willing to give him a second chance? Thomas Scott shared:

A leopard doesn’t change its spots, so Nikki does not expect to find a changed man when she reconnects with Deacon. Deacon will see that Nikki is much stronger (and sober) than when they were together and that she is calling the shots this time.

Kanan added:

Nikki is a woman who’s a class act. I’m guessing on some level she’s an in-your-face reminder that there’s a difference between the life Nikki leads and the life Deacon leads. He’s genuinely remorseful for helping Diane [let Nikki think she’s a killer]. He wants to make amends; Nikki’s not interested but she is interested in getting information.

How does Nikki feel about Deacon's past misdeeds? MTS dished:

Deacon did some pretty terrible things to Nikki during their time together but allowing her to take the fall for Diane’s 'death' was heinous and unforgiveable. Diane almost destroyed Nikki’s life in faking her own death and Nikki is determined to make her pay…with a little help from Deacon Sharpe.

The crossover begins on September 20, when Deacon appears on Y&R; the next week, Nikki will appear on B&B.