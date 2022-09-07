Tamron Hall on Talk Show Season 4: "I Can be a Black Host With a Loyal Following"

Tamron Hall's self-titled talk show kicked off its fourth season on September 6. And the host is exuding confidence, sporting a chic new blond 'do on the premiere. The Emmy winner sat down with Forbes to discuss her chatfest's evolution, including its renewal through Season 5.

She noted:

So we are only pitched Black actors, but Black actors and Black stars who are only known to the Black community. What I mean by that is if there's an A-list entertainer who happens to be Black, they are then pitched to another show. Someone who is only known within or only believed to be known within a diverse audience, that person is pitched to us. So we had to fight back on that a lot.

Hall and her team have worked tirelessly to make Tamron Hall a success for all audiences. She shared:

I feel that with our show in the early seasons, we had to push back behind the scenes at this notion that the Black dollar is not valuable. I can be a Black host with a loyal following of people who may identify with me culturally, but also have a loyal following for people who don't. We've been able to do that, and that is why we're at season four and going into season five [because] I can be true to myself.

Hall is also passionate about highlighting stories of fellow pioneers in many different industries. She explained: