Kate Walsh Returns as Grey's Anatomy Introduces New Interns

YouTube

Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for Season 19. Variety reports that the long-running medical drama will welcome back Kate Walsh in the recurring role of Dr. Addison Montgomery. Her first appearance will come in Episode Three of this season. Walsh also reprised the part last season.

Meanwhile, Grey + Sloan Memorial Hospital has announced its incoming class of interns. ABC teased the new doctors' arrivals in a preview clip, which you can enjoy below.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 kicks off on ABC October 6.