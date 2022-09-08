Monarch's Susan Sarandon: "I’ll be Around as Long as They’ll Have Me"

Country music sudser Monarch is finally making its debut after COVID-19-related delays. And star Susan Sarandon is thrilled to be involved with the project. Sarandon plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, matriarch of the genre's first family.

During Fox’s Television Critics Tour virtual panel on September 7, Sarandon explained that she wasn't all that familiar with country music before filming Monarch. Per Deadline, the Oscar winner said:

I never knew it. I smoked a joint with Willie Nelson. That’s as deep as I go.

How much of Monarch can viewers expect Sarandon to appear in? She said:

I’m leaving it open! I’m Jiminy Cricket, I’m gonna appear on everyone’s shoulder. I’ll be around as long as they’ll have me. I entered on a handshake. The commitment word has been a problem for me. So I talk about fun and being in the moment.

Executive producer Jon Feldman added:

Susan is a part of a show, she looms over everyone. She will appear in multiple episodes and we have great stuff planned for her.

Monarch premieres September 11 on FOX at 8 PM EST.