GMA's Sam Champion and Let's Make a Deal's Wayne Brady Join Dancing With The Stars

YouTube

From daytime TV to the ballroom! On September 7, Good Morning America revealed the cast of the new season of Dancing with the Stars. And a few familiar faces are amongst the competitors.

GMA weatherman Sam Champion and Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady (ex-Reese, The Bold and the Beautiful) will both compete to win the Mirrorball trophy. The Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks-hosted program will pit Champion and Brady against social media stars/mother-daughter duo Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio, American Idol winner and singer Jordin Sparks, CODA star Daniel Durant, actress Selma Blair, Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino, bodybuilder and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger Joseph Baena, singer and reality star Jessie James Decker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, Sex and the City grad Jason Lewis, Charlie's Angels' Cheryl Ladd, RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela, and 90210 alum Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, Days of Our Lives). Returning as judges will be Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars premieres September 19 on Disney+.