The Drew Barrymore Show Kicks Off Season 3 With Justin Long and Katy Perry

The Drew Barrymore Show kicks off its third season next week. Fittingly, host Drew Barrymore will welcome a slew of A-list guests.

In a new press release, it was announced Barrymore will interview her ex-boyfriend, actor Justin Long, on the first episode of the season. On September 13, she heads to Las Vegas to interview singer Katy Perry, who is working on her residency called PLAY.

On September 14, Barrymore will speak to actress Selma Blair. Blair will discuss her memoir, in which she reflects on her battles with MS and alcohol abuse. On September 15, Barrymore will chat with Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton about their new docuseries Gutsy. To round out the week, September 16 sees Barrymore launch her "Drewber" mini-segment, in which she drives around New York City in a mini-van with guests (this time, Idris and Sabrina Elba).

Week Two will see Barrymore sitting down with Lea Michele, star of Broadway's Funny Girl, and more stars, including Danny DeVito, John Boyega, and Regina Hall. Cameron Diaz will participate in "Drewber." More famous faces appearing later in the season will be George Clooney, Susan Sarandon, Jon Hamm, and Tyler Perry, among many others.

The Drew Barrymore Show Season 3 debuts September 12. Find out where you can watch it here.