Peacock

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex/ex-Ben, Days of Our Lives) is anticipating the show's move to Peacock, which starts September 12. The actor discussed the possibilities that being on a streaming platform might offer the soap with TV Insider.

If DAYS should decide to push boundaries, what would be Wilson's reaction? He shared:

Do it when the story calls for it. It has to be story and/or character-driven. Definitely only when it’s called for. Don’t do it just to do it. Do it if it brings value in a tasteful way. The show has a rich history with integrity and that’s not to be strayed from. At the same time, there’s value in being able to loosen the boundaries. I don’t think I’ll be dropping [expletives] but maybe the show could be more raw. Again, this is about opportunity. Ron [Carlivati, head writer] has written some awesome stuff for me. He’s a great dude and a great writer. I know they recognize that.

Playing Alex Kiriakis might take RSW down a lot of different narrative paths. He explained: