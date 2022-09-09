The Drew Barrymore Show to Debut Drew's News Podcast

Can't get enough of The Drew Barrymore Show? Not only is Season 3 premiering on September 12, but the chatfest is debuting a companion podcast. Per Deadline, a podcast based on the "Drew's News" segment will kick off on September 16.

Each episode will feature Drew Barrymore and a guest dishing about the week's unique stories. The initial offering will feature Rob Lowe, who will chat with Barrymore about subjects ranging from male nipples and whether a canine addition to a family could cause a couple to split. Planned future guests are Casey Wilson, Jay Shetty, and Benito Skinner.

CBS Media Ventures will produce and distribute Drew’s News, with Barrymore, Jason Kurtz, and Marianne Schaberg as EPs.