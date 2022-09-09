WATCH: New York Live Visits Set of Days of Our Lives (VIDEO)

From New York City to Salem, U.S.A.! When New York Live dropped by the set of Days of Our Lives ahead of the show's September 12 move to Peacock, host Paul Costabile chatted with the cast about all things DAYS.

Asked if on-screen drama translates to off-screen antics, Eric Martsolf (Brady) shared:

The fact is, our job is to create drama with one another. But we all love each other off stage, but sometimes we have to be so vindictive to one another and do these things. It's family! You love, you fight; it's just a bunch of emotions every day. So when we go home at night, we're tired. I'm tired. But I love it.

Drake Hogestyn (John) recounted experiences with DAYS' passionate fanbase, telling viewers directly:

A lot of things change, and we're moving into Peacock now. But the one thing that hasn't changed is your loyalty and we respect it and we're blessed. And every day we're out there, swinging for the fences to put the best show on we can for you.

Costabile then had fun with the actors, playing a fake soap scene to lots of laughs. Watch the behind-the-scenes clip below.