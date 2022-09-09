Y&R's Joshua Morrow Teases What's Next For Nick and Sally

The Young and the Restless' Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) might set sparks flying with newcomer Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Morrow spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the Newman heir making moves with the fashion designer.

When she accidentally misses a meeting, Sally worries she'll be fired, but Nick goes to bat with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for her. Morrow explained:

She has proven to be very loyal so far to the Newman family. She has never gone behind their backs for her own agendas, so Nick considers Sally a trusted confidante and ally.

Business turns to pleasure when Nick and Sally shake hands. Morrow said: