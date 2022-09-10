The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 12-16, 2022

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) sneaks in to the beach house and picks up Hayes.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) throws a wrench in Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) sexy plans for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Hope (Annika Noelle) contemplates Liam’s (Scott Clifton) worries about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Thomas and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have a workout and chat about custody.

Liam has so many questions for Thomas about Douglas (Django Ferri) and Hope.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) reaches out to Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Ridge reminisces of his greatest hits with both Brooke and Taylor (Krista Allen).

Paris (Diamond White) becomes Zende’s (Delon de Metz) latest model.

Hope ponders the possibility of a family war.

Brooke and Bill (Don Diamont) have a chat…and then Ridge walks in.

Steffy and Hope go to war.

Steffy pushes Ridge to have a heart to heart with Taylor.

