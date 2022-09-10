Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of September 12-16, 2022

Raven Bowens

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Y’all Wanna Make History:

In DAYS explosive fall promo, we immediately see COUPLES: Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn), Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor), Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony (Thaao Penghalis)!

Days of Our Lives is Headed to Peacock!:

We’ve known for a while that DAYS was moving to Peacock, but as a reminder, it will air exclusively on the streaming service beginning Monday, September 12!

A New Season:

It’s season 58 of DAYS and things get started with a bang… or a punch!

Stefan (Brandon Barash) is back and Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) has focused all of his romantic energy on Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) - much to Li’s (Remington Hoffman) pleasure and Gabi’s (Camila Banus) chagrin.

Mysteries Solved:

Chad reunites with AbiGhost (Marci Miller) after he discovers her murderer, while EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is concerned his brother will turn murderous himself!

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is running for governor (of the midwest?) when Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) - I’m so glad she’s still around - warns her that information could come out about Chanel that would ruin her life - cut to Chanel in front of Sweet Bits, where someone has written “Murderer” across the window.

Magnetic Romance:

Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) arrives in town and immediately mixes it up with Johnny (Carson Boatman). Speaking of mixing it up, Stephanie Johnson is playing the field with both Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Chad DiMera.

Rafe (Galen Gering) is freaking out as it appears Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are sexing it up at a photo shoot. His worry is all but confirmed by what appears to be an adulterous, Ericole affair - that Jada (Elia Cantu) walks in on. Are we swapping partners? Next thing we know, Jada is fainting into Rafe’s arms.

Big Returns:

C’mon, MIKE HORTON (Roark Critchlow)! Welcome back Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), who has returned with the twins just in time to decorate the tree in Alice Horton’s living room!

One Won’t Leave:

Leo (Greg Rikaart) is in his PJs, apparently having taken up residence at the Kiriakis mansion, which has activated Victor’s (John Aniston) full-on snark mode. Will (Chandler Massey) arrives and finds a half-nekkid Sonny (Zach Tinker) alone with Leo - what the hell is going on here?

And The Story of The Season:

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate, and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have been infected with a very rare toxin by Orpheus (George DelHoyo) (via Dr. Rolf’s laboratory). Tripp (Lucas Adams) has returned just in time to watch his stepmother waste away (whom he tried to off once before). When they ask about an antidote, we cut to Dr. Rolf and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), who is holding an orchid - the same orchid that John (Drake Hogestyn) says is needed to save the day (check your 1990’s DAYS history, folks!).

Next Stop, Heaven!:

Kayla, surrounded by her family [(including Joey (Tanner Stine)!] takes her last breath and goes to heaven, where she sees someone surprising (who do y’all think it is?)!

Hold On Tight:

Xander (Paul Telfer) and a disguised Ava (Tamara Braun) in Horton Square talking about revenge! Gabi attacks Dr. Rolf! Tripp goes upside Johnny’s head! Bonnie (Judi Evans) finds who appears to be Susan (Stacy Haiduk) all tied up! Jack (Matthew Ashford) finds Jennifer Rose’s (Cady McClain) pills, but it appears she is already behind the wheel of a car! As it is never a good sign when folks are in cars on soaps, a crash ensues that seems to involve a combo platter of Jennifer Rose, Susan, Ava, and EJ - resulting in a car flying off a cliff (is there a Mt. Salem?) and exploding in a fiery ball!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!