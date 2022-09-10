Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 12-16, 2022

Camila Banus

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) search for Orpheus (George DelHoyo).

Gabi (Camila Banus) sees Stefan (Brandon Barash) in the DiMera crypt.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) continue to run into one another.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is stunned to be stunned by Gabi (Camila Banus).

Sonny (Zach Tinker) flashes back to his attack.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) catches Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Ava (Tamara Braun) in a position that makes him go hmmmm…

Johnny asks Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to do him a solid.

Belle (Martha Madison) advises Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) about their upcoming custody battle with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Paulina (Jackeé Harry) stuns Allie and Chanel (Raven Bowens) that she is running for governor.

Rafe (Galen Gering) talks man to man with Eric (Greg Vaughan) about Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

The custody hearing for Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) gets ugly.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is concerned when she learns more about Xander’s (Paul Telfer) past.

Eric gets personal with Jada (Elia Cantu).

Allie and Ava (Tamara Braun) have a chat about Johnny.

Gabi and Rafe have a disturbing sit down.

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) find out they’ve been infected with a painful and potentially deadly sickness.

Kristen stuns Brady with an allegation.

Nicole propositions Eric.

Clyde (James Read) gets down on one knee.

EJ wants to work with Stefan.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!