General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 12-16, 2022

Rebecca Herbst

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) decides to tell Ava (Maura West) the truth about Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) alibi and her missing memory.

Michael (Chad Duell) tells Dex (Evan Hofer) to stay in his lane.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) makes his intentions clear to Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Marshall (Robert Gossett) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) make amends.

Carly (Laura Wright) decides how to move forward.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are at odds.

Cody (Josh Kelly) has an offer he wants Selina (Lydia Look) to consider.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) fills Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) in on Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Elizabeth becomes proactive about recovering her memory.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Trina Knocks Spencer Down Before He Can Open Himself Up

Brad (Parry Shen) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) get all Brad and Britt.

Carly’s plans are disrupted.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Ava have a little chat.

Ned (Wally Kurth) thinks Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) should reconsider her status with Chase (Josh Swickard).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan investigate a crime.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) determines a path forward.

Sonny keeps his eyes on Nikolas.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Drew discuss their past, present, and future.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan are stunned to learn they are still married.

Sonny gets all Sonny.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!