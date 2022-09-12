The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of September 12-16, 2022

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Taylor (Krista Allen) she loves her parents, but her dad is still married to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Hope (Annika Noelle) listens as Brooke says Taylor will take advantage of every moment she can to interfere in her marriage.

Taylor wonders if Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is ready to start a future with her…if not for that troublesome wife. Taylor says Brooke will inevitably betray him (ignoring the fact that she has actively helped Ridge betray his marriage). Cut to Ridge walking in on Bill (Don Diamont) and Brooke embracing.

Let the hypocrisy continue!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!