DAYS' Drake Hogestyn: "You’re Not Going to See a Lot of Changes Right Now"

Days of Our Lives' Drake Hogestyn (John Black) is talking about what fans can expect from the sudser. The Salem-set soap begins airing on the streaming platform on September 12, and some of the show's stars, including Hogestyn, teased its move in Soap Opera Digest.

The actor dished:

I want the audience to know that it’s going to be the same show they’ve always loved, the same compelling stories, the same engaging actors, and with better production values. It’s going to be amazing. Things are changing and it’s all going to be good.

However, not much in terms of content is changing right now. Hogestyn shared: