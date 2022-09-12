Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: The Beginning

This week on General Hospital, new beginnings are taking place in Port Charles. 

In Finn's office, the good doctor questions Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) on how she's going to get to the bottom of things. She lets him know she knows exactly what to do.

At GH, Ava (Maura West) asks Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) if he tried to have her snuffed out.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) asks Curtis (Donnell Turner) if he knows something that he doesn't. 

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) wonders to Sonny (Maurice Benard) if this is just the start of things. 

Watch the promo below!

