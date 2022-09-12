Kelly Ripa Passed Out During Sex With Mark Consuelos Due to Ovarian Cysts

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Ripa is getting real. Her memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, is out from HarperCollins' Dey Street Books on September 27. And the All My Children alum (ex-Hayley) is sharing details about one surprising experience in the bedroom.

In an excerpt published in Haute Living, Ripa wrote about how she passed out while having sex with husband Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, AMC) in 1997. It turned out the cause was a pair of ovarian cysts.

Ripa recalled of a hospital visit:

My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away. Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst.

She added:

Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need. It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realize I had come to.

In her Haute Living interview, Ripa admitted she got really real when writing the book. She said: