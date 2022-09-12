Skip to main content

Sherri Shepherd Welcomes Guests Galore to Launch Talk Show

Sherri

Sherri Shepherd is kicking off her talk show in style. A host of exciting names will be upcoming guests on Sherri.

Expect the comedian and actress to sit down with the likes of Tyler Perry, Tyra Banks, Nicole Scherzinger, Ricki Lake, Zachary Levi, Kandi Burruss, Robin Roberts, Robin Thicke, Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito, Derek Hough, Niecy Nash, Tori Spelling, Jenifer Lewis, Oliver Hudson, Elodie Yung, Carla Hall, Idina Menzel, Alfonso Ribeiro, Mickey Guyton, Camryn Manheim, Mehcad Brooks, Kym Whitley, Star Jones, and more.

Sherri debuts September 12. Check your local listings here to find out where to watch the show. And watch a promo clip below.

