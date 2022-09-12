Soap Fan Flew 500 Miles to Help Grandmother Stream Days of Our Lives

Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn

A North Carolina woman made sure that, when Days of Our Lives moved to Peacock, her grandmother would be right there with them on Monday. How? She made a 500-mile trek to make sure her grandmother wouldn't skip a beat.

Elizabeth Capobianco flew to her grandmother Sidnee Capobianco's house in Long Island, New York, to help out. Once she learned of the show's move to Peacock a few weeks ago, she wanted to set up Peacock on her grandmother's television ahead of the show's launch on Peacock, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Elizabeth reveals her grandmother is not clued in when it comes to streaming and wanted to make sure her big mama would continue watching the sudser Sidnee introduced her to more than 20 years ago. Who has Elizabeth tuning in? John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall). Elizabeth told the paper:

I’ve always been a John and Marlena fan for as long as I can remember. They really drew me in back in the day, and they pretty much have kept me coming back all these years.

DAYS is streaming on Peacock now.