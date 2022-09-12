The Talk's Jerry O'Connell on Improving as Host: "I Don’t Have to be so Extra"

AFF/Steven Bergman

The Talk's Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila are opening up. After joining the chatfest for Season 12, the actor and the former NFL star are heading into Season 13 with their co-hosts. They spoke to TV Insider about what they have learned from fronting the show.

Gbajabiamila shared:

I learned to be a better listener, to be quite honest with you. Coming from [my other hosting job] American Ninja Warrior it’s just a tandem and [me and Matt Iseman] are usually bouncing off of each other.

Similarly, O'Connell chimed in:

I don’t have to be so extra. I can just be quiet and that’s it.

Gbajabiamila then gave O'Connell props for his spontaneity on screen, leading to O'Connell quipping: