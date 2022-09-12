The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Reveals 90-Pound Weight Loss

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Sheryl Underwood is sharing her weight-loss journey with People. The co-host of The Talk announced in a new interview that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last 18 months.

Underwood's doctor informed her that she faced significant medical risks when she weighed between 230 and 250 pounds. The comedian explained:

My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women. I really wanted to get ahead of it.

At the time, Underwood was already researching weight-loss surgery options. She remembered:

I was going to have to have a surgery. And when you do it, you have to go through the psychiatrist. You have to go through the dietician. But because I worked with the dietician, I lost weight. I didn't lose a significant amount, but I lost to a point where the insurance was not going to pay for it. Then when I was going to get the colonoscopy — I go get my colon looked at every year, but I went and got the endoscopy too — that's when my other doctor said, 'I got something I want you to try, and if it doesn't work, then we have to go [to gastric bypass surgery].'

The "something" in question was Wegovy, an injection that suppressed Underwood's appetite. In addition to Wegovy, Underwood adjusted many aspects of her lifestyle to be healthier. She has cut down her food intake, now exercises more, and regularly gets bloodwork done to stay appraised of her health.

She said:

I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal, normal, normal, work on this. And then I'll call my doctors: 'What do I need to work on?'

Underwood, who has dropped four sizes and aims to lose 25 more pounds, wants to celebrate her birthday on The Talk with a first: wearing a dress on the show. And she aims to be able to stop taking blood-pressure meds soon, too.

The Talk's Season 12 debuts September 12.