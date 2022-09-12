WATCH: The View's Sunny Hostin: "We Can Mourn The Queen and Not The Empire" (VIDEO)

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 after 70 years ruling the United Kingdom. On the September 9 episode of The View, the panelists shared their thoughts on the monarch's passing and its significance.

Sunny Hostin noted her own mixed feelings about the Royal Family, recalling:

I studied in London, so I lived in London for a while. And I got caught up in the pomp and circumstance of it all as well. I wanted to see the Changing of the Guards. I wanted to see everything. I wanted to meet the Queen, because I think we all love glam and pageantry.

However, Hostin also commented on the British monarchy's indelible legacy of colonialism and imperialism. She explained:

And I think, though, we can mourn the Queen and not the empire. Because if you really think about what the monarchy was built on, it was built on the backs of Black and brown people. She wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa, and now what you're seeing, at least in the Black communities that I'm a part of, they want reparations. You know, Barbados left this sort-of Commonwealth, this monarchy, this colonization. Jamaica, I have a lot of Jamaican friends; that's coming soon. And right now, Charles right now is in a position...I think he has 14 'colonies' that he is now head of state, including Australia and Canada, I believe, if I'm correct. It's time for him to modernize this monarchy and it's time for him to provide reparations to all of those colonies. And I also think, you know, monarchy, it's very easy to uplift one family; the harder thing is to uplift all families.

Hostin also suggested that King Charles III could reunite his sons, William and Harry, and their wives. She recommended that the new monarch might want to:

And maybe bring his family back together after the allegations of racism that have been made by Duchess Meghan Markle and her husband, his son, Prince Harry. Maybe they can address that, as well.

