Skip to main content

Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott to Appear on The Talk September 16

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless meets The Talk! Ahead of Y&R's upcoming crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful, leading lady Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) is stopping by another CBS daytime staple.

RELATED: Sean Kanan and Melody Thomas Scott Preview Y&R and B&B Crossover

On September 16, during which The Talk will kick off its 13th season, MTS will appear on the chatfest, according to a press release. Thomas Scott will discuss the exciting drama to come in Genoa City and Los Angeles and what might go down between her character and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Deacon, Nikki
The Young and the Restless

Sean Kanan and Melody Thomas Scott Preview Y&R and B&B Crossover

By Carly SilverComment
Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott Talks "Turbulent" Times in TV

By Carly SilverComment
Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Melody Thomas Scott Talks Y&R Anniversary and Nikki's Ashland Opinions

By Carly SilverComment
Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Melody Thomas Scott Talks Y&R's Classic Episodes, New Book

By Carly SilverComment