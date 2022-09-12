Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott to Appear on The Talk September 16
The Young and the Restless meets The Talk! Ahead of Y&R's upcoming crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful, leading lady Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) is stopping by another CBS daytime staple.
On September 16, during which The Talk will kick off its 13th season, MTS will appear on the chatfest, according to a press release. Thomas Scott will discuss the exciting drama to come in Genoa City and Los Angeles and what might go down between her character and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).
