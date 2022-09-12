Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Sally Pits Adam Against Nick

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of September 12-16, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Adam (Mark Grossman) hasn’t stopped loving Sally ( Courtney Hope), but she thinks they should call their relationship quits. 

Sally then speaks to Nickolas (Joshua Morrow), telling him she won’t stop fighting for what she wants. They kiss and get nekkid, just as Adam arrives at the door to her office. What will happen when brother is pitted against brother?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

