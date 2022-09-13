Skip to main content

Ana Navarro Commuting From Miami to New York For The View

Ana Navarro

New Yorkers, don't expect to see a moving truck unloading The View's Ana Navarro things. The newly-named permanent co-host of the chatfest is continuing on commuting for her job. Navarro told People her role may have changed but the living situation will remain the same. Navarro told the magazine:

Every New Yorker I know has moved to Miami. You think I'm crazy enough to be the only Miamian who moves to New York? No, I am not moving to New York City. My husband and I live in Miami, I have a life that I love there. I have way too much going on there to give up.

Navarro will be all about flying to Gotham from the Sunshine State twice a week! According to Navarro:

I'm going to fly back and forth, twice a week, as I did most of last season. It's four planes a week, but it's worth it to be able to balance my work life and my personal life.

Rack up those miles, Ana!

