At the 74th Primetime Emmys, Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura MacCarthy, Search for Tomorrow) won the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The Abbott Elementary star gave a moving acceptance speech, partially in song, as she became just the second Black actress to win in that category.

In 1987, Jackée Harry (Paulina, Days of Our Lives) became the first Black actress to win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Harry paid tribute to Ralph on Twitter, congratulating her fellow thespian. She wrote:

Watch both ladies' Emmy moments below.