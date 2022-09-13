Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' Jackée Harry Congratulates Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Victory

Jackee Harry, Sheryl Lee Ralph

At the 74th Primetime Emmys, Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura MacCarthy, Search for Tomorrow) won the award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The Abbott Elementary star gave a moving acceptance speech, partially in song, as she became just the second Black actress to win in that category.

In 1987, Jackée Harry (Paulina, Days of Our Lives) became the first Black actress to win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Harry paid tribute to Ralph on Twitter, congratulating her fellow thespian. She wrote:

Watch both ladies' Emmy moments below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jackee Harry, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Jackée Harry Talks Paulina's Love Life

By Carly SilverComment
Jonathan Bennett
Soaps

Booked and Busy: All My Children Grad Goes Dark With Starring Role in Indie Thriller Fire Island

By Carly SilverComment
Jackee Harry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Essence Atkins, Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry, Netflix
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Netflix Acquires Seven Classic Black Sitcoms Starring Soap Alums

By Carly SilverComment
Pepi Sonuga, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Pop Confidential

Harlem's Kitchen, Starring Soap Alums Pepi Sonuga and Sheryl Lee Ralph, Heads to ABC

By Carly SilverComment