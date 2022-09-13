Skip to main content

General Hospital Co-Head Writers Tease Carly Crisis: "She Will be Forced to Confront Her Past"

Laura Wright, General Hospital

General Hospital's Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has expressed interest in pursuing new personal and professional options. But can anything ever go smoothly for the schemer? In a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, GH co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor previewed what's to come for the ex-hotelier.

The scribes shared:

Carly plans to recharge her career by going on a corporate retreat. When the plane makes an emergency landing, she will be forced to confront her past and examine her future. 

The sparks that have flown between Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) might also turn into a blaze. The writers added:

Drew may prove to be a useful ally in Carly’s latest adventure and may just become more than that as a result.

