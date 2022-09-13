The Talk's Sheryl Underwood on Former Co-Host Sharon Osbourne: "I Miss Her"

HutchinsPhoto.com/Steven Bergman Photography

The Talk's Sheryl Underwood is opening up about Sharon Osbourne. Speaking to People, the comedian discussed how she feels about her ex-co-host.

RELATED: WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Has Heated Exchange With Co-Hosts Over Piers Morgan

Underwood divulged:

I miss her. I miss her. You can't work with somebody for all that time. I have an equation that I use — time plus distance equals clarity. When you work in daytime with somebody, 220 shows, four days a week, traveling with them, talking to them, you can't forget that.

RELATED: WATCH: Sheryl Underwood on Sharon Osbourne: "I Didn't Want to Be Perceived as That Angry Black Woman"

In March 2021, Osbourne vehemently defended Piers Morgan's controversial comments over Meghan Markle's confessions of mental health struggles. On TV, Osbourne demanded that Underwood "educate" her over why standing with Morgan was problematic, while Underwood attempted to discuss the issue. Further allegations of Osbourne exhibiting racist or bullying behavior emerged, and Mrs. O eventually exited The Talk.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Denies Bullying and Racism Accusations

Underwood stays in touch with other ex-co-hosts, though. She shared: