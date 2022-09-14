Booked and Busy: All My Children's Colin Egglesfield and Chrishell Stause Headline Lifetime Film

Ex-All My Children co-stars Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) and Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) have reunited in filming a new Lifetime flick. Their collaboration, A Rose for Her Grave, is out next year. Former daytime stars Mario Lopez and Murray Bartlett are also lending their voices to animated FOX series' premieres.

All My Children

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) and Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) will team up on the Lifetime movie A Rose For Her Grave, following the story of a serial killer and the woman who brought him to justice; an adaptation of Ann Rule's true-crime book of the same name; it will be out next year

The Bold and the Beautiful

Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will voice an animated version of himself on the season premiere of FOX's Family Guy, airing September 25 at 9:30 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) stars in the thriller The Last Girl with Antonio Banderas and Alice Eve , which got worldwide distribution (excepting Italy) from Saban Films

Rolonda Watts (ex-Cameron) is the announcer for the new talk show Sherri

General Hospital

John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will release a memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, in 2023

Guiding Light

Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) will lend his voice to the season premiere of FOX's animated series The Great North, airing September 25 at 8:30 PM EST

One Life to Live

Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in the new film The Menu and the upcoming Peacock series Poker Face

Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey) will cross over to The Rookie: Feds for its premiere episode, "Day One," airing on ABC on September 27 at 11 PM EST

