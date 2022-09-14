Booked and Busy: All My Children's Colin Egglesfield and Chrishell Stause Headline Lifetime Film
Ex-All My Children co-stars Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) and Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) have reunited in filming a new Lifetime flick. Their collaboration, A Rose for Her Grave, is out next year. Former daytime stars Mario Lopez and Murray Bartlett are also lending their voices to animated FOX series' premieres.
All My Children
- Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) and Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) will team up on the Lifetime movie A Rose For Her Grave, following the story of a serial killer and the woman who brought him to justice; an adaptation of Ann Rule's true-crime book of the same name; it will be out next year
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will voice an animated version of himself on the season premiere of FOX's Family Guy, airing September 25 at 9:30 PM EST
Days of Our Lives
- Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) stars in the thriller The Last Girl with Antonio Banderas and Alice Eve, which got worldwide distribution (excepting Italy) from Saban Films
- Rolonda Watts (ex-Cameron) is the announcer for the new talk show Sherri
General Hospital
- John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will release a memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, in 2023
Guiding Light
- Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) will lend his voice to the season premiere of FOX's animated series The Great North, airing September 25 at 8:30 PM EST
One Life to Live
- Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in the new film The Menu and the upcoming Peacock series Poker Face
- Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey) will cross over to The Rookie: Feds for its premiere episode, "Day One," airing on ABC on September 27 at 11 PM EST
The Young and the Restless
- Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) will guest star on Episode 2 ("Daddy Issues") of NCIS' Season 20, playing Owen Belfort III/Preppy Dad; the episode premieres September 26 on CBS at 10 PM EST
- Yani Gellman (ex-Rafe) stars in the horror/comedy Departing Seniors