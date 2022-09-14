Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: All My Children's Colin Egglesfield and Chrishell Stause Headline Lifetime Film

Colin Egglesfield, Chrishell Stause

Ex-All My Children co-stars Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) and Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) have reunited in filming a new Lifetime flick. Their collaboration, A Rose for Her Grave, is out next year. Former daytime stars Mario Lopez and Murray Bartlett are also lending their voices to animated FOX series' premieres.

All My Children

  • Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) and Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) will team up on the Lifetime movie A Rose For Her Grave, following the story of a serial killer and the woman who brought him to justicean adaptation of Ann Rule's true-crime book of the same name; it will be out next year

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will voice an animated version of himself on the season premiere of FOX's Family Guy, airing September 25 at 9:30 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

  • Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) stars in the thriller The Last Girl with Antonio Banderas and Alice Eve, which got worldwide distribution (excepting Italy) from Saban Films
  • Rolonda Watts (ex-Cameron) is the announcer for the new talk show Sherri
General Hospital

  • John Stamos (ex-Blackie) will release a memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, in 2023

Guiding Light

  • Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) will lend his voice to the season premiere of FOX's animated series The Great North, airing September 25 at 8:30 PM EST

One Life to Live

  • Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in the new film The Menu and the upcoming Peacock series Poker Face
  • Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey) will cross over to The Rookie: Feds for its premiere episode, "Day One," airing on ABC on September 27 at 11 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

  • Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) will guest star on Episode 2 ("Daddy Issues") of NCIS' Season 20, playing Owen Belfort III/Preppy Dad; the episode premieres September 26 on CBS at 10 PM EST
  • Yani Gellman (ex-Rafe) stars in the horror/comedy Departing Seniors

