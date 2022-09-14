Skip to main content

General Hospital's Lexi Ainsworth on Kristina's Comeback: "I’m Sticking Around For a While"

Lexi Ainsworth, Kristina, General Hospital

Kristina Corinthos-Davis has been popping in and out of Port Charles recently. But now the General Hospital legacy character, played by Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina), will apparently be sticking around for a bit. Ainsworth spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her latest GH return.

I’m really happy about it — and I’m very excited that it seems like I’m sticking around for a while. I feel like I’m such a tease; I come on for a few days, a few episodes, and then I disappear for a few months! But I never know when they’re going to call me.

Slipping back into the role she has played on and off since 2009 is been easy. The Daytime Emmy-winning actress revealed:

Every time I come back, it’s like no time has passed. We always kind of just pick up where we left off. It was great to catch up with Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis] and Kelly [Monaco, Sam] and Haley [Pullos, Molly]. I always love having scenes with them, especially because the scenes with the Davis girls tend to be pretty light and have humor involved, which is refreshing. And, of course, I love working with Maurice [Benard, Sonny]. We just have this real-life connection with each other and I think people can see that on screen. It’s just heartfelt and real; I just look into his eyes and I can cry or laugh. It’s always great getting to work with him.

Ainsworth is appreciative of positive viewer reaction, saying:

I love my fans. I’ve missed interacting with them and I just really want to thank them for being patient and persistent! There is something so special about the connection between actors and fans in this medium and I really appreciate everyone who has reached out and commented on my posts. I feel all of the support.

